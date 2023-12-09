The Colorado Avalanche (16-8-2) have -210 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (14-10-2), who have +170 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has played 13 games this season with more than 6 goals.

In the 24 times this season the Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 15-9 in those games.

The Flyers have been made the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent 11 times.

Colorado is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

Philadelphia has won three of its five games when it is the underdog by +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 3-7 4-5-1 6.4 3.00 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.00 2.50 7 18.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 8-2 3-6-1 6.2 2.50 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.50 2.30 6 20.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.