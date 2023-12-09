When the Army Black Knights play the Navy Midshipmen at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 9, our projection model predicts the Black Knights will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Army vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (28) Army 23, Navy 20

Week 15 Predictions

Army Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Black Knights' implied win probability is 59.2%.

The Black Knights' record against the spread is 4-6-0.

Army is winless against the spread when it has played as 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-4).

This season, four of the Black Knights' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 28, 18.8 points fewer than the average total in Army games thus far this season.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

The Midshipmen have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Midshipmen are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Navy is a 2-3 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Four of the Midshipmen's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Navy games this season have averaged a total of 46.4 points, 18.4 more than the point total in this matchup.

Black Knights vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Army 20.8 22 23.3 17.0 16.5 34.3 Navy 18.3 22.9 21.3 15.2 17.5 29.8

