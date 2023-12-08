If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Roberts County, South Dakota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roberts County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Britton-Hecla High School at Tiospa Zina Tribal School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Agency Village, SD
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.