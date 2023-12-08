The Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George included, take on the Utah Jazz on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 111-102 win over the Nuggets, George had 25 points and eight rebounds.

Now let's dig into George's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paul George Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.6 22.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 6.4 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.6 PRA -- 33.7 33.4 PR -- 29.6 28.8 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of George's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Paul George Insights vs. the Jazz

George has taken 18.3 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 20.7% and 19.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 3.3 threes per game, or 28.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

George's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Clippers rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.

Allowing 119.8 points per game, the Jazz are the 25th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Jazz are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 28 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz are 25th in the NBA, conceding 13.8 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Paul George vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 38 36 4 1 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.