Alperen Sengun and Nikola Jokic are among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets square off at Ball Arena on Friday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: +144)
  • The 29.5 point total set for Jokic on Friday is 0.9 more than his season scoring average (28.6).
  • He has collected 12.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this year, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Friday (9.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
16.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -147)
  • The 16.5-point total set for Michael Porter Jr. on Friday is 1.0 less than his season scoring average.
  • He has grabbed 8.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • His three made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST
12.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -149)
  • The 13.1 points Aaron Gordon scores per game are 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday.
  • He has collected 7.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
  • Gordon averages 3.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
22.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126)
  • Friday's prop bet for Sengun is 22.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average of nine is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).
  • Sengun's assist average -- 5.6 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141)
  • The 16.5 points prop total set for Fred VanVleet on Friday is 0.3 more than his season scoring average (16.2).
  • He has pulled down 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).
  • VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (8.5).
  • VanVleet's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.