The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Minnehaha County, South Dakota today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Minnehaha County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harrisburg High School at Yankton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Yankton, SD

Yankton, SD Conference: AA

AA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dell Rapids High School at West Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Hartford, SD

Hartford, SD How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkston High School at Tri-Valley High School