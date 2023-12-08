Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Brown County, South Dakota today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brown County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hamlin High School at Groton High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8

5:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Groton, SD

Groton, SD How to Stream: Watch Here

Aberdeen Roncalli High School at Redfield High School