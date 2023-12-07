South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Turner County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Turner County, South Dakota has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Turner County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Marion High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Marion, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.