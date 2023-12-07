Can we expect Kurtis MacDermid scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid stats and insights

In two of six games this season, MacDermid has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

MacDermid has zero points on the power play.

He has a 66.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.1 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 6:28 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 5:54 Home W 4-1 10/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 3:06 Away W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

