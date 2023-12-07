On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Cale Makar going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

Makar has scored in seven of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

On the power play he has three goals, plus 10 assists.

He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:03 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 28:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 26:26 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:48 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:36 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 3 0 3 25:02 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 3 0 3 26:14 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 22:13 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 23:28 Away W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.