Two of the top players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche meet the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at Ball Arena -- starting at 9:00 PM ET -- are the Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the Jets' Mark Scheifele.

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Colorado, MacKinnon has 34 points in 25 games (nine goals, 25 assists).

Through 23 games, Cale Makar has scored seven goals and picked up 27 assists.

Mikko Rantanen's total of 31 points is via 12 goals and 19 assists.

In six games, Ivan Prosvetov's record is 2-1-1. He has conceded 11 goals (2.45 goals against average) and has recorded 125 saves.

Jets Players to Watch

Scheifele is a key offensive option for Winnipeg, with 27 points this season, as he has put up eight goals and 19 assists in 24 games.

Kyle Connor's 27 points this season, including 15 goals and 12 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Winnipeg.

This season, Joshua Morrissey has scored four goals and contributed 16 assists for Winnipeg, giving him a point total of 20.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit's record stands at 3-2-1 on the season, giving up 16 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 149 saves with a .903% save percentage (30th in the league).

Avalanche vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 5th 3.56 Goals Scored 3.21 16th 12th 2.88 Goals Allowed 2.71 7th 11th 31.8 Shots 30.8 16th 8th 29.2 Shots Allowed 28.5 6th 17th 19.59% Power Play % 18.99% 19th 7th 84.95% Penalty Kill % 75% 22nd

