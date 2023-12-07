Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Davis, in his last appearance, had 27 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in a 106-103 win over the Suns.

In this piece we'll dive into Davis' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 23.0 24.1 Rebounds 12.5 12.6 13.6 Assists 2.5 3.1 2.8 PRA -- 38.7 40.5 PR -- 35.6 37.7



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Pelicans

Davis has taken 16.2 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 18.1% and 20.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Davis' opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103 per game, most among NBA teams.

The Pelicans give up 113.4 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pelicans have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

The Pelicans are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 27.5 assists per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 33 35 17 1 1 0 0 2/15/2023 30 28 10 5 0 2 1 2/4/2023 38 34 14 3 2 2 1 11/2/2022 37 20 16 4 0 4 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.