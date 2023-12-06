The Denver Nuggets (14-7) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) on Wednesday, December 6 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets fell in their most recent game 123-117 against the Kings on Saturday. The Nuggets got a team-best 36 points from Nikola Jokic in the loss.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Jamal Murray PG Questionable Ankle 16.3 3 7.3

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep), Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

ESPN, BSSC, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

