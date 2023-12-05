The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) will meet the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) at 9:15 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Kent State Game Information

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Zeke Mayo: 20.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Charlie Easley: 12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Luke Appel: 14.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK William Kyle III: 12 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

12 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Kalen Garry: 6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kent State Players to Watch

South Dakota State vs. Kent State Stat Comparison

South Dakota State Rank South Dakota State AVG Kent State AVG Kent State Rank 185th 75.4 Points Scored 82.8 59th 289th 76.6 Points Allowed 71.7 212th 246th 32.2 Rebounds 33.5 188th 219th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.7 101st 101st 8.4 3pt Made 8 126th 263rd 11.4 Assists 13.5 171st 204th 12.4 Turnovers 13 243rd

