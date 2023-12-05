The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena. This contest is at 9:15 PM ET on Summit League Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Dakota State vs. Kent State matchup in this article.

South Dakota State vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota State vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Dakota State Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM South Dakota State (-1.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Dakota State (-1.5) 144.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Dakota State vs. Kent State Betting Trends

South Dakota State has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

Jackrabbits games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.

Kent State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

A total of five Golden Flashes games this season have hit the over.

