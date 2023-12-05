The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Dakota State vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Jackrabbits are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
  • South Dakota State has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Jackrabbits are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes sit at 175th.
  • The Jackrabbits put up only 2.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Golden Flashes give up (71.9).
  • South Dakota State has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, South Dakota State posted 11.9 more points per game (78.5) than it did in away games (66.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits surrendered 68.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 71.9.
  • In home games, South Dakota State drained 3.4 more three-pointers per game (9.7) than away from home (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to away from home (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Southern Miss W 65-54 Reed Green Coliseum
11/27/2023 Mount Marty W 92-70 Frost Arena
12/1/2023 Towson W 61-48 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/5/2023 Kent State - Frost Arena
12/9/2023 Wichita State - Intrust Bank Arena
12/14/2023 Mayville State - Frost Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.