The Colorado Avalanche, with Nathan MacKinnon, will be on the ice Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Looking to wager on MacKinnon's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -128)

1.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon's plus-minus this season, in 22:21 per game on the ice, is +7.

MacKinnon has a goal in eight games this season through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

MacKinnon has a point in 18 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

MacKinnon has an assist in 15 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability that MacKinnon hits the over on his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 68.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 24 Games 5 31 Points 9 8 Goals 3 23 Assists 6

