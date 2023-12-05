The Colorado Avalanche, including Mikko Rantanen, will be on the ice Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Considering a bet on Rantanen? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Rantanen has averaged 22:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In Rantanen's 24 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 17 of 24 games this season, Rantanen has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Rantanen has an assist in 14 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Rantanen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Rantanen has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 84 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 24 Games 5 31 Points 8 12 Goals 4 19 Assists 4

