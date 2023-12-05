Will Caleb Jones Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 5?
Can we expect Caleb Jones finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche play the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (three shots).
- Jones has zero points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 84 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:05
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|13:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:42
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|W 8-2
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
