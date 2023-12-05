When the Colorado Avalanche face the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena on Tuesday (the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET), Cale Makar and Frank Vatrano will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Makar is one of Colorado's top contributors (34 points), via collected seven goals and 27 assists.

Nathan MacKinnon is another key contributor for Colorado, with 31 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 23 assists.

Mikko Rantanen's 31 points this season are via 12 goals and 19 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 2-1-1. He has given up 11 goals (2.45 goals against average) and made 125 saves.

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano's 14 goals and nine assists in 24 games give him 23 points on the season.

Mason McTavish has made a big impact for Anaheim this season with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists).

This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 17 points, courtesy of three goals (eighth on team) and 14 assists (first).

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a record of 5-4-0 in nine games this season, conceding 35 goals (4.3 goals against average) with 253 saves and an .878 save percentage, 61st in the league.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 5th 3.58 Goals Scored 2.75 27th 12th 2.92 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 10th 31.9 Shots 29.5 23rd 8th 29.1 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 16th 20.21% Power Play % 21.79% 13th 6th 85.56% Penalty Kill % 79.44% 16th

