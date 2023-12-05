Tuesday's NHL offering includes a contest between the heavily favored Colorado Avalanche (15-7-2, -350 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Anaheim Ducks (10-14, +260 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Anaheim has played 12 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche are 14-8 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season the Ducks have eight wins in the 20 games in which they've been an underdog.

Colorado has been a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

Anaheim has played with moneyline odds of +260 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 5-5 6-4-0 6.5 3.90 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.90 2.50 9 23.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 4-6 6-4-0 6.4 2.20 4.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.20 4.20 6 20.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

