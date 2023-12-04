In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Monday, the Penn State Lady Lions and the West Virginia Mountaineers square off at WVU Coliseum.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

North Florida Ospreys vs. Coppin State Eagles

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Physical Education Complex

Physical Education Complex Location: Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch North Florida vs. Coppin State

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Dartmouth Big Green

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Edward Leede Arena Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Dartmouth

Penn State Lady Lions vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: WVU Coliseum

WVU Coliseum Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

How to Watch Penn State vs. West Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. East Carolina Pirates

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Minges Coliseum

Minges Coliseum Location: Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. East Carolina

Northeastern Huskies vs. Syracuse Orange

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome Location: Syracuse, New York

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Syracuse

TV: ACC Network X

Towson Tigers vs. Liberty Lady Flames

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Liberty Arena

Liberty Arena Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

How to Watch Towson vs. Liberty

Houston Christian Huskies vs. Wichita State Shockers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Charles Koch Arena Location: Wichita, Kansas

How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Wichita State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. SMU Mustangs

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Moody Coliseum

Moody Coliseum Location: Dallas, Texas

How to Watch UAPB vs. SMU

Nicholls Colonels vs. South Alabama Jaguars

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Mitchell Center

Mitchell Center Location: Mobile, Alabama

How to Watch Nicholls vs. South Alabama