For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Valeri Nichushkin a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

In nine of 23 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Nichushkin has accumulated five goals and one assist.

Nichushkin averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 47 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 27:28 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:00 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:58 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:55 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 27:21 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 19:45 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 2 1 1 23:42 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 23:06 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 21:46 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 21:36 Away W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.