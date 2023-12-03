Will Tomas Tatar find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

Tatar is yet to score through 21 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 47 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:54 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:01 Home W 3-1 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:40 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:47 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:52 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

