Sunday's game features the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) squaring off at Western Hall in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 74-73 victory for South Dakota according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Western Hall

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 74, Western Illinois 73

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. Western Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota (-1.3)

South Dakota (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Western Illinois has a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to South Dakota, who is 2-2-0 ATS. The Leathernecks have hit the over in two games, while Coyotes games have gone over two times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes have a +106 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 82.6 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.4 per contest to rank 151st in college basketball.

South Dakota wins the rebound battle by 12.8 boards on average. It records 41.9 rebounds per game, sixth in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.1.

South Dakota knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1. It shoots 37.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.2%.

South Dakota loses the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 13.8 (307th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.5.

