How to Watch South Dakota vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) welcome in the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota Stats Insights
- The Coyotes are shooting 45.9% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.2% the Leathernecks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, South Dakota has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.
- The Coyotes are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks sit at 42nd.
- The Coyotes put up an average of 82.6 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 71.9 the Leathernecks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.9 points, South Dakota is 5-1.
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, South Dakota scored 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.5.
- In 2022-23, the Coyotes gave up 3.1 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than on the road (75.9).
- Beyond the arc, South Dakota sunk fewer trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (10.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.8%) than at home (46.2%) too.
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northland
|W 100-48
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/26/2023
|Air Force
|L 58-57
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/28/2023
|Waldorf
|W 93-71
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|12/9/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
