How to Watch the South Dakota vs. Loyola Marymount Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) face the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It starts at 5:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Dakota vs. Loyola Marymount Scoring Comparison
- The Coyotes' 69.4 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 62.3 the Lions allow.
- South Dakota has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.
- Loyola Marymount has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Lions score just 2.5 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Coyotes give up (64.5).
- Loyola Marymount is 2-0 when scoring more than 64.5 points.
- When South Dakota gives up fewer than 62.0 points, it is 3-1.
- The Lions shoot 39.9% from the field, only 1.5% higher than the Coyotes allow defensively.
- The Coyotes make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Dakota Leaders
- Grace Larkins: 15.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Tori Deperry: 10.9 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Kendall Holmes: 9.5 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)
- Walker Demers: 8.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Arizona
|L 61-52
|Imperial Arena
|11/25/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 72-52
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/29/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 84-65
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|Dickinson State
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/13/2023
|Mount Marty
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.