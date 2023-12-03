Will Nathan MacKinnon light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

In eight of 23 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

MacKinnon has picked up one goal and 10 assists on the power play.

MacKinnon averages 4.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.3%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have allowed 47 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 29:35 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 25:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 21:45 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:40 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:05 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:56 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:05 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 19:20 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 3 0 3 24:10 Away W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.