The Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen among them, play the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. If you'd like to wager on Rantanen's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen's plus-minus this season, in 22:11 per game on the ice, is +9.

In Rantanen's 23 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Rantanen has a point in 16 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points nine times.

Rantanen has an assist in 13 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Rantanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have allowed 47 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+30) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 23 Games 4 30 Points 7 12 Goals 2 18 Assists 5

