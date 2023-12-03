The Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3) host the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, December 3 at 8:00 PM ET on ALT, BSW, and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Kings fell to the Washington Capitals 2-1 in their last game, while the Avalanche are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have put up a 7-1-2 record after putting up 43 total goals (11 power-play goals on 43 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 25.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 23 goals in those games.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will pick up the victory in Sunday's game.

Avalanche vs. Kings Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Kings 4, Avalanche 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-130)

Kings (-130) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (15-6-2 overall) have posted a record of 1-2-3 in games that have needed OT this season.

Colorado has earned three points (1-2-1) in its four games decided by one goal.

This season the Avalanche recorded only one goal in one game and won.

Colorado failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals 18 times, earning 30 points from those matchups (14-2-2).

This season, Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 12 games has a record of 11-1-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Colorado is 10-3-0 (20 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned nine points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 1st 3.85 Goals Scored 3.7 4th 2nd 2.35 Goals Allowed 2.87 11th 7th 32.4 Shots 32.4 7th 2nd 27.1 Shots Allowed 28.7 7th 17th 20% Power Play % 20.65% 16th 1st 89.39% Penalty Kill % 85.39% 6th

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

