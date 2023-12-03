Ahead of a Sunday, December 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Samuel Girard D Out Personal
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles
Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Blake Lizotte C Questionable Lower Body
Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche's 85 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them third in the NHL.
  • Colorado has given up 66 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in the NHL.
  • Their +19 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Kings Season Insights

  • Los Angeles has scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL (77 total, 3.8 per game).
  • Their goal differential (+30) makes them second-best in the league.

Avalanche vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Kings (-130) Avalanche (+105) 6

