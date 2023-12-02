The Week 14 college football schedule included one game featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

SMU vs. Tulane

Week 14 AAC Results

SMU 26 Tulane 14

Pregame Favorite: Tulane (-3)

Tulane (-3) Pregame Total: 47

SMU Leaders

Passing: Kevin Jennings (19-for-33, 203 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Kevin Jennings (19-for-33, 203 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Jaylan Knighton (15 ATT, 75 YDS, 1 TD)

Jaylan Knighton (15 ATT, 75 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: RJ Maryland (8 TAR, 5 REC, 56 YDS)

Tulane Leaders

Passing: Michael Pratt (21-for-36, 238 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Michael Pratt (21-for-36, 238 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Makhi Hughes (11 ATT, 44 YDS)

Makhi Hughes (11 ATT, 44 YDS) Receiving: Yulkeith Brown (7 TAR, 5 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Tulane SMU 269 Total Yards 396 238 Passing Yards 203 31 Rushing Yards 193 1 Turnovers 3

Next Week's AAC Games

Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Favorite: Army (-2)

