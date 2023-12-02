The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tomas Tatar find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

  • Tatar is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:54 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:01 Home W 3-1
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:40 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:47 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:52 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

