On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in South Dakota should have their eyes on the Montana Grizzlies versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the NCAA Division I Football Championship.

College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week

Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Albany (NY) Great Danes at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Montana Grizzlies at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Venue: Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

