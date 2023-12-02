The Montana Grizzlies and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits hit the field in the NCAA Division I Football Championship in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of South Dakota.

College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week

Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: DakotaDome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Albany (NY) Great Danes at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, December 15
  • Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Montana Grizzlies at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Sunday, January 7
  • Venue: Toyota Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo

