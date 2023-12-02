Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Villanova Wildcats and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off in the NCAA Division I Championship - Quarterfinals in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of South Dakota.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.