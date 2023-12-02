The Colorado Avalanche, with Ryan Johansen, take the ice Saturday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Johansen in the Avalanche-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ryan Johansen vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Johansen Season Stats Insights

Johansen's plus-minus this season, in 14:56 per game on the ice, is 0.

In seven of 22 games this year Johansen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Johansen has a point in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Johansen has had an assist in one of 22 games this season.

Johansen has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Johansen has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johansen Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 22 Games 4 10 Points 0 9 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.