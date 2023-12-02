The Colorado Avalanche, including Ross Colton, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Looking to wager on Colton's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ross Colton vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Colton Season Stats Insights

Colton's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:00 per game on the ice, is +2.

In seven of 22 games this season, Colton has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Colton has a point in 10 of 22 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 22 games this year, Colton has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Colton's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Colton has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Colton Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 22 Games 3 11 Points 4 7 Goals 2 4 Assists 2

