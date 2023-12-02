Nikola Jokic, Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Kings - December 2
Golden 1 Center is where the Sacramento Kings (10-7) and Denver Nuggets (14-6) will square off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Michael Porter Jr. is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets won their most recent game versus the Suns, 119-111, on Friday. Nikola Jokic was their high scorer with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|21
|5
|16
|1
|2
|0
|Reggie Jackson
|20
|2
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|19
|10
|4
|2
|1
|0
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic averages 28.6 points, 12.7 boards and 9.6 assists, making 56.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Porter adds 17.7 points per game, plus 8.1 boards and 1.8 assists.
- Reggie Jackson's numbers for the season are 13.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, making 51% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's averages for the season are 11.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Christian Braun provides the Nuggets 8.8 points, 4.3 boards and 2 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|24.5
|10.5
|9.9
|1.2
|0.7
|0.9
|Michael Porter Jr.
|18.4
|7.9
|1.7
|0.7
|0.6
|3.3
|Reggie Jackson
|16.5
|3.2
|5.1
|0.6
|0.4
|1.8
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|12.9
|1.9
|3.7
|1.3
|0.4
|1.7
|Christian Braun
|10.7
|4.1
|1.8
|0.2
|0.1
|0.9
