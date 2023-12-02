Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Kings on December 2, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Nikola Jokic and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings host the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Nuggets vs Kings Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -108)
|11.5 (Over: -139)
|9.5 (Over: -102)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- Jokic is averaging 28.6 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.9 less than Saturday's prop total.
- He has grabbed 12.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Jokic averages 9.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday.
- Jokic, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (Over: -120)
|11.5 (Over: -120)
|6.5 (Over: -115)
- Saturday's points prop bet for Sabonis is 17.5 points. That is 1.2 fewer than his season average of 18.7.
- He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (11.6) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).
- Sabonis has averaged 6.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday (6.5).
De'Aaron Fox Props
- De'Aaron Fox is posting 30.7 points per game, 2.2 higher than Saturday's over/under.
- He has collected 4.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
- Fox's assists average -- 5.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Saturday's prop bet (5.5).
- His 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his over/under on Saturday.
