For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mikko Rantanen a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

Rantanen has scored in 10 of 22 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.

Rantanen's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 25:37 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:23 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:22 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:09 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:50 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 24:24 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 24:50 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:30 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

