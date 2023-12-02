In the upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Joel Kiviranta to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

Kiviranta has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has scored one goal against the Ducks this season in one game (two shots).

Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.