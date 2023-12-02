On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Caleb Jones going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through nine games this season.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

