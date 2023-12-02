The Colorado Avalanche (15-6-1) hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (9-14, losers of eight in a row) at Honda Center. The matchup on Saturday, December 2 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-250) Ducks (+195) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have compiled a 14-7 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, Colorado has gone 3-1 (winning 75.0%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 71.4% chance to win.

In 12 of 22 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Avalanche vs Ducks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Ducks Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 82 (2nd) Goals 63 (26th) 63 (10th) Goals Allowed 81 (27th) 19 (6th) Power Play Goals 15 (15th) 11 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Six of Colorado's last 10 games went over.

The Avalanche's past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.6 more goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche offense's 82 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the best squads in NHL competition, conceding 63 goals to rank 10th.

With a +19 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.