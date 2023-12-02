Avalanche vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 2
The Colorado Avalanche (15-6-1) visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-14, losers of eight straight) at Honda Center. The contest on Saturday, December 2 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 7-2-1 while scoring 42 goals against 28 goals given up. On 43 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 11 goals (25.6%).
Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.
Avalanche vs. Ducks Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Ducks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-225)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche vs Ducks Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche have gone 1-1-2 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 15-6-1.
- Colorado is 1-2-1 (three points) in its four games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Avalanche recorded only one goal, they won.
- Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Avalanche have scored more than two goals in 17 games (14-2-1, 29 points).
- In the 12 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 22 points after finishing 11-1-0.
- In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 10-3-0 (20 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 4-3-1 to record nine points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|3rd
|3.73
|Goals Scored
|2.74
|27th
|9th
|2.86
|Goals Allowed
|3.52
|26th
|9th
|32.2
|Shots
|29.2
|25th
|6th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.6
|22nd
|12th
|21.35%
|Power Play %
|20%
|16th
|5th
|87.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.85%
|19th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.