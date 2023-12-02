Having dropped eight straight, the Anaheim Ducks welcome in the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch the action on ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ as the Avalanche play the Ducks.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Avalanche vs Ducks Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/15/2023 Avalanche Ducks 8-2 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 63 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Avalanche's 82 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 42 goals over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 22 7 27 34 13 21 - Nathan MacKinnon 22 8 21 29 24 11 47% Mikko Rantanen 22 12 17 29 11 11 54.5% Valeri Nichushkin 22 10 11 21 9 8 33.3% Devon Toews 22 3 9 12 15 16 -

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 81 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 27th in the league.

The Ducks have 63 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Ducks have gone 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players