The Colorado Avalanche's (15-6-1) injury report has five players listed ahead of their Saturday, December 2 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (9-14) at Honda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Samuel Girard D Out Personal Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche's 82 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's third-best goal differential at +19.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks have 63 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.

Anaheim allows 3.5 goals per game (81 total), which ranks 28th in the league.

Their -18 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-225) Ducks (+185) 6.5

