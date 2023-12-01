The Jackson State Tigers versus the Kansas State Wildcats is one of many compelling options on the Friday college basketball schedule.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Merrimack Warriors

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Hammel Court

Hammel Court Location: North Andover, Massachusetts

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Merrimack

TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Bernard Johnson Coliseum Location: Huntsville, Texas

How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Sam Houston

James Madison Dukes vs. Liberty Lady Flames

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Liberty Arena

Liberty Arena Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

How to Watch JMU vs. Liberty

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

No. 3 Stanford Cardinal vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl Location: San Diego, California

How to Watch Stanford vs. San Diego State

TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee State Tigers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Cincinnati

UMass Minutewomen vs. Yale Bulldogs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater

John J. Lee Amphitheater Location: New Haven, Connecticut

How to Watch UMass vs. Yale

Grambling Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Location: Norman, Oklahoma

How to Watch Grambling vs. Oklahoma

Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Florida International Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Ocean Bank Convocation Center Location: Miami, Florida

How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Florida International

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Dayton Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: UD Arena

UD Arena Location: Dayton, Ohio

How to Watch Purdue vs. Dayton

Houston Christian Huskies vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena Location: Lubbock, Texas

How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Texas Tech