South Dakota State vs. Towson December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-2) face the Towson Tigers (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Dakota State vs. Towson Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)
- Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Dentlinger: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- William Kyle III: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Arians: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matthew Mims: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Towson Players to Watch
- Mayo: 22.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Charlie Easley: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kyle: 14.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Luke Appel: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kalen Garry: 6.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Dakota State vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Dakota State Rank
|South Dakota State AVG
|Towson AVG
|Towson Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|71.8
|178th
|166th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|34.1
|52nd
|347th
|5.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|338th
|10.7
|Assists
|14.0
|105th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.