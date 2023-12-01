South Dakota State vs. Towson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-4) hit the court against the Towson Tigers (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on Midco Sports 1.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Dakota State vs. Towson matchup.
South Dakota State vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- How to Watch on TV: Midco Sports 1
South Dakota State vs. Towson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Dakota State Moneyline
|Towson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Dakota State (-5.5)
|128.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|South Dakota State (-4.5)
|128.5
|-220
|+176
South Dakota State vs. Towson Betting Trends
- South Dakota State has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Jackrabbits' four games have gone over the point total.
- Towson has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents have not hit the over yet this year.
